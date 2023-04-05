It should probably come as no surprise that Devon Horton is leaving Evanston/Skokie School District 65 after just three years on the job.

Despite getting a pay raise to $262,500, and a contract extension from a 2023 end-date to 2026, Horton is now the sole finalist for superintendent of schools in DeKalb County, Georgia.

It should probably come as no surprise, because, in Horton’s own words, he’s always wanted to lead a large, diverse school district.

District 65 is certainly diverse, but large is another story. DeKalb schools have 93,000 students, more than ten times the number in the Evanston/Skokie system.

In Horton’s application to the DeKalb system under “Reason for Leaving” (as in reason for leaving District 65), Horton responds: “I have enjoyed serving as Superintendent in Evanston Skokie 65. My reason for seeking a new Superintendent position is based on wanting to lead a full kg [kindergarten] to 12 school district. My current district is kg to 8th. I am now fully aware of where my true passion lies and it lies with communities that have been marginalized and desire to be supported through true transformation.”

It should also probably come as no surprise that Horton is leaving because he has tried to obtain superintdencies before.

According to media reports, after being chief of schools in Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky, for only about a year (chief of schools is a high level position, but not superintendent), Horton was a finalist for superintendent vacancies in Rochester, New York; Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Indianapolis, Indiana in 2019.

He did not get any of those positions, and was hired by District 65 in 2020.

Horton’s departure from Evanston also does not come as a surprise to one of the people who voted to hire him, Board President Sergio Hernandez.

Hernandez had strong praise for what Horton implemented in District 65, but also said “we [in Evanston] say we’re progressive, but for leaders of color, we have a history of making it hard for them to lead.”

“We can’t seem to fully trust leaders of color,” Hernandez added, “and certain members of the community try to discredit them.”

But a school board candidate for school District 65 who lost on Tuesday sees things differently.

John Martin trails Hernandez by 153 votes, and could, at least in theory, pull out a victory if enough mail-in ballots break his way over the next two weeks, when they can still be counted. Martin, a Horton critic, told Evanston Now that it feels like the superintendent “is leaving us in the lurch. Everything is half-baked, and he’s taking off.”

In its announcement that Horton is their sole finalist, DeKalb County Schools called Horton “a Disruptive leader.”

Presumably that does not include the new disruption to District 65, which now has to find a new superintendent.