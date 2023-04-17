Following the fatal shooting of an 18-year old man on Wednesday at Clark Street Beach and the wounding of two youths, School District 65 is planning “a community-wide gathering to process emotions, support one another and promote healing.”

In a website message, Superintendent Devon Horton says topics will include “how to talk to children about gun violence, how to maintain an antiracist focus while processing these events, and how we can work in partnership to promote safety and belonging for all students.”

Horton, who is currently the sole finalist for the superintendency in DeKalb County, Georgia, says the meeting will be open to caregivers, community members and staff.

Details on where and when will be announced.

While the three shooting victims were from Skokie, Horton says “this trauma hits especially close to home and is impacting several of our school communities very deeply.”

He says each District 65 school will help students cope with the incident “in an age and developmentally appropriate way.”

Evanston Township High School is providing counselors for any ETHS students who may feel personally impacted by the shooting, whether they knew the victims or not.

All of those who were shot did not attend ETHS.

18-year-old Jacquis Irby was killed. One 15-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition. The other was treated and released.

Police say they have no suspects in custody, and are asking the public for any information which could help catch the shooter or shooters.