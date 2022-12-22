Students and staff at Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will not have to show up at their buildings on Friday, but will still have classes — on the computer.

Superintendent Devon Horton issued a statement Thursday, announcing that all district school buildings will be closed on Friday due to “extreme cold, with wind chills reaching 35 below, high winds, and blowing snow,” all of which mean “travel is expected to be hazardous.”

District 65 had already cancelled all after-school activities for Thursday.

The preK-8 school system will have E-learning on Friday.

One impact of closing school buildings is that school meals, a key part of the day for many students, will not be served.

Because of that, District 65 is making cold lunch pickup available for any district student on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Chute Middle School. Pre-ordering is not required, however, parents are asked to let Nutrition Services know if they would like meals prepared for their children (847-859-8130).

Evanston Township High School (District 202) had already announced a shift to E-learning for Friday. However, unlike District 65, ETHS will have after-school activities on Thursday.