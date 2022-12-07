Effective Wednesday, the only tweets emanating from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will be from birds on the roof of school system headquarters.

In a message posted on Twitter itself, the district says it will no longer be active on the platform because Twitter is no longer a “productive or secure avenue for engagement.”

While the name of new Twitter owner Elon Musk was not mentioned in the statement, the district says “Given recent events … (w)e believe the use of Twitter now has greater potential to cause further harm to already marginalized students and families….”

The move away from Twitter originated with the district’s communications staff.

Director Melissa Messinger tells Evanston Now that “we don’t feel the platform is in the best interest of the community.”

According to the Washington Post, “In the hours after Musk took over, Twitter experienced an influx of racist and antisemitic postings ….”

The Post also says that more than a third of Twitter’s top 100 advertising clients have stopped advertising on the site, at least for now.

District 65 remains active on other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. There is also the district website and Fast Five community newsletter that residents can get information about their school system.