Effective Wednesday, the only tweets emanating from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will be from birds on the roof of school system headquarters.
In a message posted on Twitter itself, the district says it will no longer be active on the platform because Twitter is no longer a “productive or secure avenue for engagement.”
While the name of new Twitter owner Elon Musk was not mentioned in the statement, the district says “Given recent events … (w)e believe the use of Twitter now has greater potential to cause further harm to already marginalized students and families….”
The move away from Twitter originated with the district’s communications staff.
Director Melissa Messinger tells Evanston Now that “we don’t feel the platform is in the best interest of the community.”
According to the Washington Post, “In the hours after Musk took over, Twitter experienced an influx of racist and antisemitic postings ….”
The Post also says that more than a third of Twitter’s top 100 advertising clients have stopped advertising on the site, at least for now.
District 65 remains active on other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. There is also the district website and Fast Five community newsletter that residents can get information about their school system.
Does District 65 really think Instagram and Facebook are safe and viable platforms?
Instagram promotes the sexualization of children and Facebook is filled with misinformation and hate speech.
This announcement sounds more like a political statement then anything else.
It begs the question as to why District 65 was on Twitter in the first place, but one wonders what it is in free speech that they fear.
I wish that District 65 would concentrate their energy on providing our children with a quality education, raising their horrific test scores and improving poor Great Schools ratings instead of silly political grandstanding.
WOW!—-such a strong bold move by D65 administration—-a truly momentous event in public school history!—-they really showed Elon who’s boss didn’t they—-in the meantime I was able to align myself with an organizational valued BLT for lunch
