Balloons and a ribbon cutting in front of one of Evanston’s oldest dental practices on Friday helped a new owner welcome patients to her office, Designer Smiles.

Dr. Aminat Osuji purchased the downtown practice, previously called Fischl Dental, from Dr. Paul Fischl, whose dentist father, Dr. Richard Fischl, established the office in 1954.

While Osuji actually bought the business (at 636 Church St.) late last year, the Friday ceremony also included an open house for a look at renovations.

Osuji, who had been practicing in Chicago, said she and her husband Jeff moved to Evanston because it’s a “great place to raise a family.” They have a young son, JJ.

“I want to be able to give back to the community,” she noted.

A native of New Lenox, Illinois, Osuji received her dental degree at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Paul Fischl is still seeing patients at the office, but is no longer an owner.

Osuji is one of a relatively small number of Black, female dentists in the United States.

She said there is only one other in Evanston.

According to the American Dental Association, only 4% of dentists in America are Black. The ADA did not break down the data by male/female.