The Executive Board of Downtown Evanston announced Tuesday the selection of Andy Vick as the special service area’s new executive director.

Vick grew up in Evanston and attended Evanston Township High School.

He most recently spent nearly nine years as executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Before that he spent more than 10 years as executive director of the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland, Maryland.

“It’s so exciting to be back in my hometown and working to help support and shape the future of Downtown Evanston,” Vick said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with local business owners, City leaders, partner organizations and other community stakeholders to implement new programs and promotional strategies that will enhance Downtown Evanston’s brand as a thriving and welcoming commercial destination.”

Vick takes over in heading Evanston’s downtown marketing organization from Annie Coakley, who, after nine years heading the organization, took a job last April as executive director of Visit Oak Park.

Laura Brown, recently promoted to director of marketing, continues in that role with Downtown Evanston.

Downtown Evanston is primarily funded by a tax levy on commercial properties in the downtown area.