World War II was raging when Don Saville purchased the London Flower Shop in 1942, and put his last name on the store.

Still in the same family 81 years later, Saville is closing on Christmas Eve for a couple of weeks, to allow time for a top-to-bottom, side-to-side makeover of Evanston’s oldest flower store.

Current owner Mark Jones is Don Saville’s great-grandson, and the fourth generation in the family to own and operate the shop on Sherman Avenue. (Great-grandfather, grandfather, mother, and now Mark, who bought the store from mom in 2016).

“Each generation gets to put its stamp on the business,” says Jones, who basically grew up putting flower arrangements together.

The flower business, he says, is much different now than it was for mom, grandpa, or great-grandpa.

“In the 80’s and 90’s,” he notes, “grocery stores did not sell flowers.” Now they do.

So to compete as a bricks-and-mortar store, Jones says a shop has to “survive with customer engagement” — personal service.

Co-manager Shelby Forsyth says the renovated shop will have “counters, like in a diner,” where customers can talk with the florists about arrangements, and “watch the bouquets being wrapped.”

Currently, most of the work is done in the back.

But with cutting and wrapping moving to a more visible location, even passersby can look in the window “and see how the sauce is made,” Forsyth says. L-R: Shelby Forsyth, Ayelet Blumovitz, Mark Jones.

A new floor will be installed, and revised layout will also make it easier for delivery drivers to pick up flowers.

Everything inside is for sale right now, including artwork. Whatever doesn’t get purchased will be given to charity.

Ayelet Blumovitz works at Saville, and is also the interior designer for the renovation.

Blumovitz says she’s “taken a lot of inspiration from the beginning of the store,” planning to combine both a “retro feel” with a sense of the modern.

“We’re moving from a mom and pop store to a boutique florist,” she adds. The makeover will “scream the new brand, ushering in a new phase of the store.”

Purchases will still be possible on Saville’s website during the renovation. The shop will re-open for in-person sales on Jan. 8, with a celebration expected later in the month.

And while an eight-decades-old business is about to get a new look, something won’t change at all … the flowers.

“Being surrounded by beauty is important,” says Forsyth, “things you can smell and touch.”