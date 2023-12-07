It’s the closest thing you can find to a flying carpet ride this side of a Disney movie.

The Sky Zone indoor entertainment park opened on Thursday in part of the former Cinemark theater building (the other part re-opened as an AMC movie house), bringing slides, jumps, bounces, a ninja-style warrior course, a zipline, and other “wear-your-kids-out” activities to the city.

Calling Sky Zone a “trampoline park” is way too simplistic, says Krystal Bazan, general manager of the Evanston facility.

The whole idea of an “active entertainment center,” Bazan explains, is that “you’re always moving.” Balance beam jousting.

You can fall into a foam pit, joust on a balance beam (the sticks are padded, as is the floor), or come speeding down a slide and launch into the air on your flying carpet.

“It’s very fast,” says Charyzma Winn, a Sky Zone employee, about her carpet ride.

“You feel the wind, like, whoosh!”

A toddler-friendly portion of the indoor park will open in a few days.

Utah-based Sky Zone has more than 250 indoor parks in the U.S. and Canada, including eight in Illinois (with four more on the horizon).

A company spokesperson says Sky Zone “created the first wall-to-wall trampoline park in 2004.” Warrior course.

Brendon Bogenschutz, the chain’s regional manager, says “we’ve been eyeing Evanston for a long time” as a potential location.

“We want to make Sky Zone a household name in this area,” for when members of the household are looking for “wholesome fun,” including birthday parties and rainy-day activities.

If you’ve always wanted to dunk a basketball but don’t exactly have the height (or the skills), you might be able to slam/jam on Sky Zone’s bouncy basketball court.

Sky Zone is currently in a “soft opening,” in Church Street Plaza, 1715 Maple Ave., to make sure everything is in order. But customers are welcome.

Tickets are $27.99 for a 90-minute session. But that $27.99 can also be used for a monthly pass, so if you go once you can keep coming back without paying again for 30 days. Fellow employee Yanique Foreman goes airborne off of blue slide, which is “a little steeper” than the orange one. “It’s fun, it’s a thrill,” Foreman says.

While this is currently a “soft opening,” Sky Zone is open every day. There will be a formal opening on Jan. 20, with more hoopla.

Krystal Bazan has already internalized that hoopla.

“Before I came to Sky Zone [two years ago],” Bazan says, “I had never heard anything about this.

“But now,” she says, “once I step through the door, I bleed orange and blue [the Sky Zone colors].”