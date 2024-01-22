As Evanston’s City Council Monday night considers moving city workers downtown, the latest data shows office vacancy rates still elevated in the central business district.

Vacancy rates have recovered somewhat from a pandemic-era peak of 15.4% in December 2021, but still stood last month at 12.5%, more than double the 5.6% level they’d hit in 2018.

Back then city officials estimate Evanston had 15,000 to 20,000 office workers commuting to downtown Monday through Friday.

With as many as half of those people working from home much of the time now, the vacancy rate — a measure of space available for lease — doesn’t fully capture the impact of shifting work patterns on how lively — or dead — the downtown area appears.

Downtown did gain around 200 additional workers last fall when UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement relocated from Northbrook to downtown’s tallest building — 1603 Orrington tower.

The proposal to move the Civic Center downtown, to rented space in the 909 Davis building, would add a roughly equivalent number of new workers to the neighborhood.

The city is also anticipating the potential arrival of as many as 600 more downtown workers with scheduled completion of the Trammell Crow’s Evanston Labs building on Orrington Avenue at Clark Street.

Retail vacancy rates downtown are looking better than the office numbers in the data provided to the city by CoStar.

Those numbers showed 9.8% of retail space vacant in December, compared to a low of 5.7% in September 2018.

Citywide retail vacancy levels are essentially on par with the pre-pandemic numbers — 3.9% in December 2023, compared to a low of 3.6% in December 2018.

But citywide office vacancy numbers are still double the low of 4.9% in December 2018, standing at 9.9% in December 2023.