The downtown diner Clarke’s Off Campus has closed after 37 years of serving college students and Evanston residents.

Originally located at 720 Clark St., the restaurant moved to a larger space at 804 Davis St. in 2019, only to face closure for portions of 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Yolanda Ewing Tsatas told Evanston Now’s Jeff Hirsh when the restaurant reopened in April 2021 that only the federal payroll protection program had saved the business during the pandemic, but that she was hoping the recent addition of a liquor license would help it survive into the future.

Efforts to reach Ewing Tsatas for comment this morning were unsuccessful.