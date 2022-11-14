The Farmhouse restaurant in the Orrington Hotel in downtown Evanston will close temporarily after Thanksgiving weekend to get what owner T.J. Callahan calls a “re-concepting/rebranding.”

Farmhouse opened in 2013. Some of the ingredients used in restaurant’s present American menu come from Callahan’s Brown Dog Farm in Wisconsin.

Callahan tells Evanston Now he plans to re-open in late January/early February with a yet-to-be-announced name, menu and format.

Callahan says he recently extended his lease.

“It’s a great location,” he explains. “We love being in the hotel and close to Northwestern.”

Callahan says, “It’s time to freshen up and provide our diners an option which better meets their needs.”