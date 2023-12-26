Evanston is about to enter 2024 with vacancy rates for downtown offices and storefronts that are little changed from the high levels of two years ago.

The latest data, presented at the December meeting of the city’s Economic Development Committee, shows that downtown retail vacancies this September stood at 12.2%, up slightly from March of 2022.

Downtown office vacancy rates did improve slightly — from 13% in March 2022 to 11.6% in September 2023.

Citywide the vacancy rates looked much better — with office vacancy levels declining from 9.9% to 8.3% and retail vacancy rates dropping from 5% to 3.8%.

The stubbornly high vacancy rates downtown were also reflected in data on business openings and closings. Only 11 of 33 new retail businesses that the city reports having opened this year were located downtown, while six of the 13 reported closures happened there.

The City Council spent much of its time in 2023 dealing with proposed restrictions on businesses proposed by Ald. Devon Reid (8th).

It finished the year still trying to decide whether to impose the highest minimum wage rate in the state on Evanston businesses. That issue is scheduled to be on the agenda again for the Council’s first meeting in January.

In other business-regulation issues, council members imposed a ban on plastic bags, and a tax on paper bags this year.

They also adopted a “fair workweek” ordinance that creates new restriction on worker scheduling, despite complaints from business owners about “insane restrictions” imposed by the city . The workweek rules will go into effect on Jan. 1.

Also postponed until the Jan. 8 council meeting, a proposal from Reid to ban businesses from going cashless. Some business owners see that as a threat to the safety of owners and employees — especially in small shops where only a single clerk may be on duty.