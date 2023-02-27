The Democratic Party of Evanston has endorsed challengers in the city’s two April aldermanic elections.

But its members favored both incumbents and challengers running in local school board contests.

In voting that wrapped up over the weekend, 148 of the party’s 291 members cast ballots, although not all voted in all the contests up for endorsement.

DPOE Vice President Greg Andrus announced that Darlene Murray Cannon was the choice of 97 of the 127 people who voted in the 2nd Ward contest, winning endorsement over incumbent Krissie Harris, with 28 votes, and Patricia Gregory, with 2 votes.

In the 9th Ward contest, 85 of the 122 DPOE members casting ballots favored Kathelyn “Kathy” Hayes, who won endorsement over incumbent Juan Geracaris.

Both Cannon and Hayes are members of the DPOE board of directors.

In the District 65 school board race, 112 people cast ballots.

With three candidates to be elected, the two incumbents running, Sergio Hernandez Jr. and Mya Wilkins, were endorsed along with newcomer Omar G. Salem. Two other challengers — John Matthew Martin and Ndona Muboyayi — failed to win endorsement.

In the District 202 school board race, Andrus said 73 people cast ballots.

The DPOE incorrectly combined balloting for three four-year terms on the board with a separate race for a two-year term in structuring its D202 endorsement ballot.

That led to the party endorsing all four candidates in the race for the three four-year seats, incumbents Monique Parsons, with 73 votes, and Elizabeth Rolewicz, with 52 votes, as well as challengers Kristen Scotti, with 78 (more than the total number of ballots Andrus announced as having been cast), and Leah Piekarz, with 67 votes

Mirah Anti is running as a write-in candidate for the two-year term and faces no opposition.

The DPOE requires a $40 membership fee, or participation in volunteer work hours, to be eligible to vote in the endorsement process.