Evanston police say a robber displayed a weapon and stole a cash register from the Walgreens drug store in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue just before 8:30 Wednesday evening.

A 2022 Acura stolen from the 2100 block of Howard Street late Thursday afternoon was recovered.

And graffiti was found on buildings in the 700 block of Main Street, the 900 block of Judson Avenue and the 2400 block of Main Street.

Police also made arrests Thursday for domestic battery and assault.