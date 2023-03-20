Early voting for the April 4 election opened Monday at the Evanston Civic Center.

The election will choose members for the Evanston/Skokie District 65, Evanston Township High School District 202 and Oakton Community College District 535 school boards.

Also on the ballot for voters in the 2nd and 9th wards are elections to fill City Council seats in those wards.

Early voting hours this week are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.

From then until election day hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, March 26 and April 2.

The Civic Center is located at 2100 Ridge Ave.