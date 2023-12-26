Evanston police report eight people arrested in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday — including two for aggravated battery, one for domestic battery and one for aggravated assault.

Police also report two stolen cars — a 2015 Jeep discovered missing from the 3200 block of Park Place on Christmas day, and a 2011 Chrysler taken from the 1900 block of Brown Avenue on Saturday.

Porch pirates hit apartments in the 1100 block of Hull Terrace and the 700 block of Emerson Street.

And burglars broke into cars in the 900 block of Church Street and the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue.