The Evanston Police Department is chipping away at its vacancies, which had led to longer patrol shifts and the weekend closing of the detective bureau’s offices.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew tells Evanston Now that there are currently 19 full-time openings, with a few more officers joining the force soon, either as lateral hires from other departments, or as new recruits. Authorized strength is 154.

In September 2022, there were 27 vacancies, so Glew says “we’re trending in a good direction.”

The combination of budgetary constraints, the COVID pandemic, and the “defund the police” sentiment in many communities following the George Floyd murder led many Evanston cops to leave.

In 2022, Interim Chief Richard Eddington said that approximately 16 officers had left Evanston for the police department in Arlington Heights, where the pay was higher and the anti-police sentiment was lower.

A new Evanston police contract has made the pay more competitive, and the “defund” movement has lost much of its strength due, in part, to increasing crime around the country.

Another reason Evanston is attracting more officers is the new chief, Schenita Stewart.

At a 4th Ward meeting on Tuesday, Ofcr. Mike Jones, EPD liaison to that ward, said “people are calling us wanting to work for this police chief.”

While staffing is on the rise, it is still not enough to get the detective bureau open on weekends or end the 12-hour shifts.

However, Glew says bringing on more officers means “we have been able to assign added people to investigations,” so there is more time to look into those cases.

While City Council’s goal is to return to 95% of sworn police staffing levels by the end of next year, the city is also considering some alternative response plans.

Ald Nieuwsma told the 4th Ward meeting that one possibility is to expand the duties of youth and young adult outreach workers to include working with homeless individuals and panhandlers, to “proactively deal with anti-social behavior,” as Nieuwsma put it.

No decision on that yet.

Something else on the “decision needed” list is whether to build a new police/fire headquarters, and if so, where to put it. Evanston Police headquarters, 1454 Elmwood Ave. (Google Maps image)

The current building on Elmwood is in poor condition.

One possibility, Nieuwsma noted, is along that street, in what is now parking for the police and fire departments.

Another idea, which has been kicked around in the past, is to build a new municipal complex at the site of the current Civic Center, and include police and fire offices.

While having a nice, new place to work is not automatically going to draw new recruits, Glew says, “It doesn’t hurt.”

It may be hard to quantify, but it could be one selling point out of many.

But there’s been no decision, and no timetable, on a possible new location.