Evanston Township High School has rewritten course descriptions for some math classes that had specified the sections were restricted by race.

The rewrite came after conservative media sites late last week seized on course descriptions indicating certain sections of Precalculus and Advanced Placement Calculus classes were restricted either to students who “identify as Black” or who “identify as Latinx.” Screenshots of course listings as captured on Friday, April 30 by conservative activist Dan Proft.

Chicago area talk show host Dan Proft posted the course descriptions to Twitter and wrote “Neo-segregation is the absurdity of identitarianism taken to its logical end.”

After the controversy spread to other conservative media, the high school rewrote the course descriptions, so that here’s how they read on Tuesday: The updated calculus course descriptions.

The course descriptions now specify that the sections are open to all students, but “are intended to support students” who identify as being members of one or the other of the targeted groups.

In response to an email about the issue from Evanston Now, the ETHS Communications Office on Tuesday said the school has never had a process that restricts students from taking AP classes based on race and that the school has “dramatically increased” access to AP classes for all students over the past decade.

The message says the language in the course request guide “has been updated to accurately reflect our goal and practice.”