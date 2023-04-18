Nearly half of the students written up for disciplinary infractions at Evanston Township High School last year were Black, even though African Americans represent only a quarter of the student population.

Black students were also suspended at a higher rate than their white and Hispanic peers, although the rate of suspensions for each group has declined over time.

That disproportionality was a major part of the disciplinary story told at Monday night’s District 202 Board of Education meeting, as 2021-22 data was analyzed, and compared to previous school years.

Board Vice-President Monique Parsons said, “I don’t want our Black boys suspended” at such a high rate. “It’s a decline, but they’re still at the top.”

“I get extremely passionate,” Parsons said. “Until we get to zero,” for all students, “this is always a hard report.”

Nearly 18% of ETHS students received some sort of disciplinary measure last year.

Black students are 25% of the school’s enrollment but were 43% of those disciplined.

Hispanic students are 20% of the school’s enrollment and were 21% of those disciplined.

White students are 45% of the school’s enrollment and were 27% of those disciplined.

Last year, 60% of the infractions were for non-violent incidents such as being out of the classroom, not following teacher instructions, or “disrupting the school environment.”

Potentially dangerous offenses, such as assault, weapons possession or even drug usage were each at 1% of the total number of offenses or less.

“I don’t want to diminish the more serious problems,” said board member Gretchen Livingston, “but they really are a tiny percentage” of the total.

Some students were disciplined multiple times. The average for students disciplined was nearly three incidents last year and five students had 21 or more disciplinary referrals apiece.

The report notes that ETHS is listed by the state as being among the top 20% of districts for disproportionality in exclusionary discipline — that is requiring a student to enroll in an alternative program in lieu of outside suspension or expulsion.

In addition, last year there were 89 outside suspensions and 82 involved students of color.

Besides reviewing the data, administrators talked about trying to reduce the number of discipline issues through the use of, among other things, restorative practices, where those cited are counseled, and also apologize to their victims.

It may sound simplistic, but backers say if done properly, restorative measures can help.

ETHS does not exist in a vacuum. Outside realities cannot always be kept outside.

For example, low income students are disciplined at a higher rate than are those from a more financially secure backgrounds.

And violence somewhere else can lead to tension and misbehavior in the school building. Police cars at the shooting scene on Green Bay Road, November, 2021. (EPD photo)

Nichole Boyd, one of the ETHS deans, noted that students were “hugely impacted by the homicide at the gas station,” on Green Bay Road, where one person was shot and several teenagers were injured in late 2021. Some of the teens were from Evanston.

Boyd also noted that, anecdotally at least, students who are disciplined more often are also less likely to be reading at grade level.

So it’s not just statistics. It can be a young person’s whole future.

Board president Pat Savage-Williams said, “It’s important to look at the data, but these are people, these are students. I want to hear the human side.”