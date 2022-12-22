The upcoming storm, with high winds, blowing snow, and bitter cold all anticipated, is causing Evanston Township High School to cancel all in-person classes, along with before-and-after school activities, events, and practices on Friday, Dec. 23.

But while students will not have to go to ETHS, Friday will still be a school day, as the district pivots to E-learning for the last day of the semester.

According to an ETHS statement, “Online forms, activities, assignments, and activities will be used to take attendance.” Those missing the E-learning day, the school adds, will be expected to make up their work.

While the snow is expected to start around noon on Thursday, all after-school activities that day, the school says, will still be held as scheduled.

District 65 is doing things a bit differently.

The preK-through-grade 8 system has already cancelled all Thursday after-school events and activities, including child care. Classes will be dismissed at the regular time.

In a website message, Superintendent Devon Horton says the district will monitor the weather forecast, and expects to announce its decision about in-person school on Friday no later than noon on Thursday.

If District 65 does close its 18 buildings on Friday, it will still be an E-learning day for students.