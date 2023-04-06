Assuming all of the donations come in, students at Evanston Township High School will be getting a hospital-like training facility where they can learn career skills and earn college credit at the same time, starting some time in 2024.

The ETHS Foundation, the school’s non-profit fundraising arm, is behind the project.

Director Joanne Bertsche tells Evanston Now that the group has raised $700,000 so far, out of the $1.2 million needed. A rendering of the planned Health Science Center from the EHTS Foundation website.

The Center, Bertsche says, “will be training our students for really awesome jobs, along with stepping stones for health careers.”

The in-school facility will have six hospital beds, along with labs where students will be trained to qualify for certified nursing assistant jobs upon graduation (passing an exam is required for certification. Plus, they’ll also be introduced to other medical job possibilities.

The foundation’s website says the center will “expose students to careers in nursing and medical technology” as part of a “growing and evolving field with endless career opportunities.”

“It will be like walking into a small hospital,” Bertsche says.

Besides job training, students will also be able to take classes where they receive credit from both ETHS and Oakton College.

The ETHS Foundation has raised $11 million over the years for various school improvement projects.

“It’s very rare that a public high school raises money like this,” Bertsche says.