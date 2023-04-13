Evanston Township High School made counselors available today to help students who may have known the victims in Wednesday night’s shooting at Clark Street Beach, or may have seen the incident.

The three young people who were shot. 18-year-old Jacquis Irby, who died, and two 15-year-olds who were wounded, were not ETHS students, according to a school statement.

However, the statement also says that the shooting “has had an impact on our community,” as “there were many people in the community, including ETHS students who witnessed the incident and/or may know the shooting victims.”

Not all students attended ETHS today, as there was PSAT testing day for grades 9 and 11. 10th and 12th graders did not have to go to school, but the district says support was available for “any ETHS student who expresse[d] distress or desire[d] support.”

Friday is a regular class day for all students, and support will once again be available at the social work office.

Evanston Police say the three victims were from Skokie.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Evanston police said the shooting occurred after two small groups of people who knew each other got into a verbal altercation outside the entry to Clark Street Beach and at least one person from one of the groups fired a handgun, striking members of the other group, before running to a vehicle and fleeing the scene. A TV news van parked at the beach was the only indication on the lakefront of Wednesday night’s shooting by Thursday afternoon.

The park area around the shooting scene was reopened for use late this morning.

One of the 15-year-olds remains hospitalized in critical condition. The other victim was treated and released.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Evanston police detectives at 847-866-5040 or text information to 274637, starting the message with EPDTIP.

Police say they will have extra patrols around Evanston beaches this weekend.