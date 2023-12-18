Letting staff wear “Black Lives Matter” shirts following the police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 is apparently preventing Evanston Township High School from barring teachers from wearing items related to the Israel/Hamas war.

After the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas and the Israeli reprisal, two ETHS employees wore “Free Palestine” shirts in the school.

A number of Jewish students and parents complained, even bringing in the advocacy group Jewish United Fund.

ETHS administrators then sent out a reminder to the staff, pointing out school district rules against wearing clothing with potentially hurtful wording.

However, Evanston Now has learned that some ETHS staff members, including teachers, are still wearing pro-Palestinian items, and are not being cited for violating any policies.

Rick Cardis, president of the Teachers Council, the teachers union, tells Evanston Now that “because of past precedent” allowing Black Lives Matter clothing, ETHS “can’t crack down on what people are wearing now.”

ETHS even sold “Black Lives Matter” shirts as the movement grew nationwide.

“If we’ve done things like that and then make an exception” to bar other shirts, Cardis notes, “it’s a problem.”

“We have a precedent of allowing views” to be expressed.

He notes that it’s a challenging situation, because staff wearing an overtly political slogan (say, Biden ‘2024, or MAGA) would still be banned.

“That’s one of those bright lines” you can’t cross by allowing such items, Cardis says, because they include “political speech trying to persuade people.”

Evanston Now asked questions about clothing and slogans following a student-led demonstration inside ETHS Monday morning.

According to a community message from Superintendent Marcus Campbell, ETHS “didn’t officially sanction the student led sit-in,” which was peaceful and did not block hallway access. Marcus Campbell.

Campbell said, “We respect our students’ rights to express their views about issues that are important to them.”

In a separate email to ETHS staff, Campbell said, “As part of our commitment to upholding freedom of expression, the ‘time, place, and manner’ of exercising these rights is subject to regulation only to prevent interference with the normal functions of the school.”

In his community message, the superintendent also said, “Students held signs to illustrate perspectives related to humanitarian efforts in the Middle East.”

There was no specific mention of what the signs said, but in many cases worldwide, such protests (and cease-fire calls) have focused on loss of life and property in Gaza and not terrorist murder and kidnapping by Hamas.

Following the original T-shirt incident, ETHS held separate “listening sessions” for Jewish and Palestinian/Muslim students to share their concerns and fears.

Incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia have spiked around the globe since Oct.7.

At the end of the school day, Campbell also made an announcement over the ETHS loudspeaker system saying, in part, that “No one should have to hide aspects of their humanity to be safe – not at ETHS, not in this community.

“No one should have to hide their humanity. We can be a place where we model love and empathy for each other, even when we don’t understand each other. I believe in ETHS. I believe in our school community.”

There is one more thing about the school community. Controversies don’t disappear at the ETHS door.

As union president Cardis puts it, “what’s happening in Evanston is reflected in our school.”