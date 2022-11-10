An 18-year-old Evanston Township High School student faces two felony gun charges after police say was found with a gun at the school on Wednesday.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says ETHS safety staff received a tip that the student, Rashaun Watkins, had a gun.

He was taken to a dean’s office where Glew says a police school resource officer found a handgun, a Taurus G3 9mm loaded with 12 rounds, in Watkins’ pants.

Watkins was arrested and transported to the police station. Glew says Watkins, of the 4800 block of Lee Street in Skokie, did not provide a statement but that police concluded he had no plans for a school shooting or an act of violence against students or staff.

The State’s Attorneys Office approved two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for lack of a firearm owners ID card and for possession of a gun by a person under 21 years of age.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday, at 26th and California in Chicago.

ETHS students can report information about criminal activity, potential violence or unsafe situations by utilizing Acknowledge, Care, Tell steps. Community members can utilize EPD’s Text-A-Tip. To begin your tip message, enter the number “274637” (CRIMES) and then start your message with EPDTIP.