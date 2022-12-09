The City of Evanston today reported that COVID-19 hospital admission rates are keeping the city’s community risk for the disease at the “medium” level this week.

New hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the past seven days totaled 11.52. That’s just over the 10-cases per 100,000 level that the Centers for Disease Control says places a community in the medium range.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID symptoms at Evanston’s two hospitals has varied from 12 to 30 over the past seven days.

Evanston has reported 149 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seen days, compared to 136 for the preceding week.

CDC guidelines about precautions to take at the current risk level are available online.