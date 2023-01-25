Evanston has just 3% of suburban Cook County’s population, but it has nearly 16% of the homeless shelter beds in the county’s suburbs.
The federal government’s 2022 estimates of homelessness in the United States, released last month, show suburban Cook County is doing relatively well — compared to other areas — in housing its homeless population.
Data for sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons specific to Evanston is not available from the HUD report.
On the date the homeless count was conducted last year, just 1,096 of suburban Cook County’s 2.47 million residents were counted as homeless, and only 9% of them were unsheltered.
The federal count showed 738 suburban Cook residents in emergency shelters, 239 in transitional housing and 20 in safe haven housing, mainly for domestic violence victims.
The homeless count is being repeated this week in suburban Cook County, with updated results expected to be released by the end of the year.
Evanston currently has 20 winter-season emergency shelter shelter beds provided by Interfaith Action, 70 transitional housing beds at the Margarita Inn operated by Connections for the Homeless and, after an expansion last year, 66 safe haven shelter beds for domestic violence victims operated by the YWCA Evanston/North Shore.
That gives Evanston substantially more homeless shelter beds per capita than the rest of Suburban Cook County or the City of Chicago.
In addition, Connection last month received a $2 million federal grant to rehab and expand the currently closed congregate shelter at Hilda’s Place, 1458 Chicago Ave.
Nia Tavoularis, chief development officer for Connections, says that will let Hilda’s provide overnight shelter year-round for 30 to 50 people.
Tavoularis says the new version of Hilda’s will replace the winter-season shelters now provided by Interfaith Action that rotate among a half dozen different houses of worship.
She says Evanston would need about 200 shelter beds to fully meet the need for sheltering the homeless.
Kristen White, chief innovation officer for the YWCA, says 66 is the maximum capacity for the YW’s shelter — calculated as 23 adults and 43 children, but that occupancy is generally lower than that. The YW serves domestic violence victims in Evanston and other North Shore suburbs.
Connections currently is seeking city approval to continue its operation of the Margarita Inn facility at 1566 Oak Ave.
Some opponents of the Margarita plan suggest that it has turned Evanston into a magnet drawing homeless people to Evanston.
Joe Rocheleau, who lives about three blocks from the Margarita, at 1400 Maple Ave., says “the magnet affect is attracting vagrants and persons claiming to be homeless from all over the region to Evanston.”
“When there is no room at the Margarita Inn,” he adds, “they remain on our streets, often committing crimes and causing disorder.”
Connections also has contracted with several other communities, including Des Plaines and Skokie, to provide homeless services and claims on its website to serve 52 communities, including ones as far from Evanston as Grayslake and Barrington.
But for clients needing transitional housing, Connections’ only facility to provide that is the Margarita Inn in Evanston.
I have mixed feelings about being the ‘capitol of homeless support’… on one hand it makes me proud, on the other – I ask why, who pay for that, and how this affects our community.
I also ask – does that come on the expense of taking care of other, social issues needed to be attended by our community, like meals for kids that cannot afford it
I share your concerns. I chose to purchase a home in Evanston a few years ago because I wanted a safe place to live, and a vibrant community with many amenities and entertainment options. I knew I’d pay higher taxes and more for my home for the benefits of living here. I love that we’re an altruistic community, but it appears that we are paying to shoulder the homelessness issue for the entire county at the expense of our quality of life. Will the disproportionate homeless population support local businesses and the tax base? Chicago and Cook County need to step up. This disparity can’t possibly be sustainable.
Wait a second- Evanston is paying for and housing people from Grayslake? I have never even been to Grayslake. I don’t know where it is on a map. Barrington? Des Plaines? This was sold a shelter for Evanstonians! They have long term contracts to transport the homeless from other towns and those people use OUR Police and Fire? Why are we doing this? There are shootings and crimes all over town. We have a depleted police force and are just recovering. A few weeks ago a 15 year old girl was found overdosed in a hotel. Yesterday there was a girl almost kidnapped in the 2nd Ward. Our police should not be prioritizing and servicing the down and out of other towns at the expense of our own citizens!
The article states that “Connections also has contracted with several other communities, including Des Plaines and Skokie, to provide homeless services and claims on its website to serve 52 communities, including ones as far from Evanston as Grayslake and Barrington.” Does that mean these other communities are paying money to Connections to take their homeless into Evanston? Connections has always stated that their operations at Margarita Inn are majority Evanston based people. Wonder if the Margarita Inn operation is considered to be part of the “servicing” to all these other communities by transporting their homeless into Evanston.
It really isn’t an issue over whether we should pat ourselves on the back for helping the homeless or feel bad for the cost. If I fall and break my hip (which happened)!I don’t go to an immediate care center as they are not equipped to treat me. I go to a hospital. Now a good portion of the homeless have chronic mental health issues They need medication management among other services. Now if you believe that the Margarita Inn can find a psychiatrist who will provide service for their residents you must be floating on a hot air balloon It will never happen. So the residents are left to either wander around the city, panhandle, or stay in their rooms.
I am not proud. This is folly. We are “transporting” the addicts and severely mentally of Barrington and Des Plaines to the middle of our downtown core and working with an organization that refuses cooperation with police and will not let their books leave the premises? As an attorney in the 1st Ward, I am ashamed at how this City has shown consistent lack of vision and the foresight necessary to protect our downtown.
We did it, everyone! We’re #1!
Leave a comment