A 34-year-old Evanston man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun out a car window at another vehicle at Church Street and Dodge Ave.

Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says an anonymous caller told police a passenger in a white Volkswagen with Utah plates pointed a handgun at a black Toyota 4Runner about 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 14.

The VW then drove off, but Glew says the caller was able to provide the car’s license plate number.

Glew says officers reviewed video from city cameras in the area that corroborated the 911 caller’s account, and about two hours later detectives located the VW parked at 1702 Dodge Ave.

Glew says they observed a subject, later identified as Xavier L. Frye, in the passenger seat. Frye was wearing a coat similar to the man with a gun in the initial incident.

When the driver of the VW got in the car and started to drive away, detective began an investigative stop. In an apparent attempt to flee, the driver accelerated but struck the vehicle parked in front of him immobilizing his car.

The driver, Stephen Adams, 29, of the 9200 block of Hamilton Court in Des Plaines, and Frye were ordered out of the vehicle.

Glew says detectives recovered a loaded Glock 23 from the passenger side floor, that was accessible only to Frye.

Glew says Frye, who lives in the 1800 block of Emerson St., did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license and is a convicted felon who also had a warrant for his arrest from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The state’s attorneys office approved a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Adams was also arrested and received misdemeanor charges after police recovered about 79 grams of cannabis from the VW.

Frye received a $15000D bond. His next court date is Feb. 7 at the Skokie Courthouse.