Frigid cold weather is impacting Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King Day in Evanston.

Interfaith Action’s Walk for Warmth — usually a two mile walk by volunteers making a circuit of Evanston churches that host overnight shelters — has been cut short because of the cold. But a truncated version of the fundraiser will still be held starting at 10:45 a.m. at First United Methodist Church.

The group quotes Dr. King’s comment, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'”

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) issued a statement Monday saying, “Today, and every day, let us recommit to honoring Dr. King’s legacy by fighting back against the systematic racism that continues to plague our health, education, justice and economic systems.”

On campus, Northwestern University’s Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter holds a candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Road at 3 p.m. Monday with Rev. Dr. Reginald W. Williams Jr., pastor of First Baptist Church of University Park, Illinois, as the guest speaker.

The university’s MLK Commemoration keynote address, by Jonathan Eig, author of the biography “King: A Life,” will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Galvin Concert Hall, 70 Arts Circle Drive.

Eig, the author of six best selling books, is a graduate of Northwestern’s Medill School.