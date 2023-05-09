City Council members voted 8-0 Monday night to spend $3 million to attract and promote businesses in Evanston but also voted to adopt more restrictions on business operations.

They adopted the “Evanston Thrives” report, prepared over several months by a team of consulting firms.

The report calls for reimagining neighborhood business districts, celebrating their unique identities, and building “a toolkit to ensure more equitable investment and support for local businesses.”

And it says the city should:

Invest in events and programming to attract customers.

Fund placemaking initiatives to strengthen business district identities.

Have a proactive economic development strategy to attract new businesses.

Forge a symbiotic relationship with Northwestern University to benefit residents, students and businesses.

The initial $3 million for the project will come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

But Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said that amount “won’t get us very far” and called for imposing a head tax on large businesses for employees that don’t live in Evanston as one way to generate additional funds.

In response to a question from Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) consultant Sarah Kellerman agreed that $3 million wouldn’t go far, but said it would be “a show of confidence” in businesses from the city.

She said the plan has a 10-year timeline for implementation and that Evanston needs to own the idea of being, in the report’s phrase, “The big city on the North Shore.”

Later in Monday night’s meeting the alders voted to introduce two measures that create new restrictions on businesses in the city.

One amends the bag ordinance to ban most use of plastic bags in all retail establishments and require that paper bags have at least 40% post-consumer recycled content starting Aug. 1.

The same ordinance, substantially revised since it was first proposed by Reid, also imposes a 10-cent-per-bag tax on single-use point-of-sale bags in non-restaurant chain stores over 10,000 square feet in size.

The other ordinance creates an elaborate scheme of “Fair Workweek” regulations for scheduling employees that business would have to follow or face fines.

That measure — sponsored by Reid and Mayor Daniel Biss — has also undergone substantial revision, with certain influential industries — healthcare, nursing homes and childcare –winning exemption from it.

Landscaping services won a last-minute modification Monday to exempt shift changes caused by weather issues from the penalty provisions of the ordinance.

But building services, food service, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and warehouse services would still be covered by the ordinance, in most cases if a business has more than 15 full-time workers.

Both of those measures will be up for final approval at the Council’s May 22 meeting.