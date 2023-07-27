Audrey Thompson has some food for thought … about the lack of food at city recreation facilities.

Evanston’s Parks and Recreation director told the Economic Development Committee on Wednesday night that while at the Robert Crown Center recently, ” I couldn’t even buy a hot dog and a bag of nachos.” Parks & Recreation Director Audrey Thompson at Economic Development Committtee meeting Wednesday night.

That’s because the concession stands are not open.

But that may soon change.

Thompson and the committee (made up of both city council members and other citizens) enthusiastically talked about making Rec facilities more fun … and more lucrative for the city, by adding food service, which some centers are already equipped to have.

Concessions at Crown “could be open seven days a week,” Thompson said.

The long-term idea is for the city to hire someone to implement and supervise food service expansion.

While that may cost $100,000 a year in salary and benefits, Thompson said, “This position would pay for itself” over time due to increased revenue from customers at the facilities.

Robert Crown, the Levy Center, and Fleetwood-Jourdain all have licensed kitchens which are currently unused.

While it would take time to get some of those kitchens ready, Thompson said some short-term projects could start this fall without a new employee… such as food carts at Arrington Lagoon, outdoor wine tastings at the same site, and perhaps even hot chocolate and ‘smores during wintertime lagoon skating.

“Our goal,” Thompson explained, “is to make our facilities year-round facilities.”

The concession stands at Robert Crown could re-open this fall, Thompson said, “for special events and hockey games.” Hockey players at Robert Crown Center.

Longer-term, assuming City Council says yes, there would be some sort of food service at all city Rec facilities, not just the three with kitchens.

Hiring the staffer is one of the long-term options. Also on the long-term wish list, adding online food and drink ordering at Crown, with the order brought to your seats at a hockey game or other spectator event.

And, on the long-term agenda as well is a restaurant in the Arrington Lagoon building.

Lisa Dzekian, one of the citizen members on the development panel, was excited by the possibilities.

She’s the one who said Evanston has to take some risks.

“We need to be a little bolder than we have in years past,” she added.

Thompson will bring the short-term options to City Council next month. Hiring an employee to work on longer term ideas will take more time, and council will need to find the money.

For now, Thompson said, the effort should be on “low-hanging fruit,” the easier to accomplish things like food carts and wine tastings.

Long-term, who knows … maybe some low-hanging fruit could be made into a fruit salad, and brought to your seat at a hockey game.