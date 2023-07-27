Audrey Thompson has some food for thought … about the lack of food at city recreation facilities.
Evanston’s Parks and Recreation director told the Economic Development Committee on Wednesday night that while at the Robert Crown Center recently, ” I couldn’t even buy a hot dog and a bag of nachos.”
That’s because the concession stands are not open.
But that may soon change.
Thompson and the committee (made up of both city council members and other citizens) enthusiastically talked about making Rec facilities more fun … and more lucrative for the city, by adding food service, which some centers are already equipped to have.
Concessions at Crown “could be open seven days a week,” Thompson said.
The long-term idea is for the city to hire someone to implement and supervise food service expansion.
While that may cost $100,000 a year in salary and benefits, Thompson said, “This position would pay for itself” over time due to increased revenue from customers at the facilities.
Robert Crown, the Levy Center, and Fleetwood-Jourdain all have licensed kitchens which are currently unused.
While it would take time to get some of those kitchens ready, Thompson said some short-term projects could start this fall without a new employee… such as food carts at Arrington Lagoon, outdoor wine tastings at the same site, and perhaps even hot chocolate and ‘smores during wintertime lagoon skating.
“Our goal,” Thompson explained, “is to make our facilities year-round facilities.”
The concession stands at Robert Crown could re-open this fall, Thompson said, “for special events and hockey games.”
Longer-term, assuming City Council says yes, there would be some sort of food service at all city Rec facilities, not just the three with kitchens.
Hiring the staffer is one of the long-term options. Also on the long-term wish list, adding online food and drink ordering at Crown, with the order brought to your seats at a hockey game or other spectator event.
And, on the long-term agenda as well is a restaurant in the Arrington Lagoon building.
Lisa Dzekian, one of the citizen members on the development panel, was excited by the possibilities.
She’s the one who said Evanston has to take some risks.
“We need to be a little bolder than we have in years past,” she added.
Thompson will bring the short-term options to City Council next month. Hiring an employee to work on longer term ideas will take more time, and council will need to find the money.
For now, Thompson said, the effort should be on “low-hanging fruit,” the easier to accomplish things like food carts and wine tastings.
Long-term, who knows … maybe some low-hanging fruit could be made into a fruit salad, and brought to your seat at a hockey game.
Actually I think it’s a good idea. Particularly along the Evanston Lakefront. My suggestion is that they consider having conversion stands that a food vendor could bid in operation with paying the Parks and Recreation a fee. Both the fees and taxes from the sales revenue could go directly into funds for the Evanston Parks and Recreation.
I think that is a great idea! Take risks and be bold. I love the thought of utilizing the lakefront for wine, food trucks, food, etc. What a great addition this would be for our community.
Has Thompson cleared this idea with Mr. Devon Reid? Would not the Robert Crown or Levy Center be better used as a soup kitchen for the homeless?
I think it a good idea for the Crown center and the lake front. But this public debate has occurred before, and the side that did not want to change anything won. A couple of years ago, there was discussion of allowing limited food trucks near lake front parks. That would supply food without any material cost to the City.
https://evanstonnow.com/letter-support-outdoor-dining-along-lakefront/
A very good idea but from what I read it seems the city is going to run these enterprises themselves: “The long-term idea is for the city to hire someone to implement and supervise food service expansion.” Not such a great idea to go that route. Franchise the locations to private entities. Make the money from space rental (though we would have to keep Reid from lowering rents and avoiding eviction should the tenant not pay).
I agree. Running a business venture isn’t a core competency. They should contract out for it.
Agreed that the City has been timid – no, more accurately, antipathetic to business development and private enterprise in the last few years. “If it ain’t subsidized, we don’t want it!”
Leased concession stands/pop-up restaurants and existing food trucks is the way to go.
Here we go again. The city, perpetually desperate for funds, thinks the solution to its nonstop overspending, is to monetize the lakefront, not taking into consideration the negative it would have on our most precious natural resource.
As a reminder, the lakefront is an environmental treasure, yet the new director of Parks & Rec sounds determined to turn it into a waterside McDonald’s, ignoring how her plans will turn a beautiful greenspace into a trashy, smelly strip mall with boozed-up patrons.
And, as is always the case with these proposals, the city never bothers to study how much revenue this might raise versus the costs in terms of staffing, maintenance, waste collection, alcohol enforcement and other necessary expenses. Let’s not forget, this city can barely plow the streets when it snows, so I don’t know why they think they can run anything as complicated as a food-service enterprise.
Evanston residents are fighting hard right now to stop NU from destroying a neighborhood with noise and traffic from a new stadium. I urge everyone to fight just as hard to stop them from turning our beautiful lakefront into a suburban mall’s food court.
Franchise this out, food service is not as simple or easy as people might think. Hire professionals, take fees plus sales tax.
