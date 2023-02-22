Sixty-one non-profit organizations based in Evanston reported revenue of more than $1 million in their most recent annual reports filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

You likely won’t be surprised to learn that Northwestern University, with $3.1 billion in revenue, topped the list, or that two NorthShore University HealthSystem entities came in second and third with a combined revenue of $1.2 billion.

Next on the list are five entities related to the Mather senior senior continuing care communities. Combined they had revenue of $211 million.

Rotary International, headquartered at 1560 Sherman Ave., is next, with nearly $150 million in revenue

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation, also headquartered at 1560 Sherman, follows, with nearly $49 million in revenue.

That’s followed by Unify America, a developer of software solutions designed to reduce political polarization headquartered at 1720 Central St., with nearly $45 million in revenue, and The Family Institute, a provider of behavioral health counseling, headquartered at 618 Library Place, with nearly $36 million.

The full searchable top-61 list is in the table below. The data, from the filings with the Internal Revenue Service, is provided through ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer website.

ProPublica lists more than 800 nonprofits based in Evanston. Most either report revenue of well under $1 million, are exempt from reporting because they are religious organizations or don’t report exact revenue numbers because they claim revenue of less than $50,000 a year.