Evanston’s former manager of organizational performance and equity has sued the city claiming he was fired because he expressed sympathy for the plight of Palestinian people in Gaza.

Liam Bird names Mayor Daniel Biss, City Manager Luke Stowe and Interim Corporation Counsel Alexandra Ruggie as defendants along with the city in the suit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The suit was first reported by Chicago Business and the Daily Northwestern.

Bird, who started work at the city in June, claims that his personal social media posts and pro-Palestinian views became an issue for top city officials after the city’s Equity and Empowerment Commission decided last fall to take up a resolution calling for a cease fire in the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

He claims that the city publicly identified him on the city website as the contact for the commission at the time of the debate over the resolution and that he received numerous angry emails from residents as a result.

Bird claims that listings for other Evanston commissions on the city website did not identify the email addresses of staff liaisons.

(An Evanston Now check of the city’s Boards, Commissions and Committees website page indicates that as of Sunday 32 of the 43 groups have staff contacts listed with email addresses.)

Bird says Stowe placed him on leave on Dec. 5 and fired him on Dec. 29, saying he was an at-will employee.

Bird says he had no control over what appeared on the commissions agenda and noted that Mayor Biss had argued the commission should focus on local issues and that Ruggie told the commission the resolution was out of order.