An attempt to steal tires from a Hyundai on Pitner Avenue early Monday met with failure. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
1300 Pitner
An attempt to steal tires from a 2007 Hyundai in the 1300 block of Pitner Avenue at about 2 a.m. Monday failed when the car’s owner, a 29-year-old woman, saw three suspects at her car and she yelled at them from her apartment. They fled in a silver vehicle with nothing to show for their efforts but a lug nut, police said.

500 Michigan
Someone stole a black 2000 Ford Explorer from the 500 block of Michigan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

1600 Darrow
A white 2019 Ford transit van was taken from a lot in the 1600 block of Darrow Avenue after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

3000 Payne
A thief used a key fob to steal a white 2017 Toyota Highlander from a driveway in the 3000 block of Payne Street between midnight and 9:20 a.m. Monday.

A key fob was used to steal a blue 2008 Volvo from a driveway in the 3000 block of Payne Street between midnight and 9:20 a.m. Monday.

400 Sherman
A package was taken from a residence in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

1500 Florence
A package was taken from a residence in the 1500 block of Florence Avenue between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

2400 Howard
Cleaning supplies were stolen from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

1100 Chicago
Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY
2310 Main
Iesha M. Lomax, 34, of 8128 W. Dempster St., Niles, was arrested at 2310 Main St. at 1:46 p.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY
2000 Maple
An unlocked door provided entry to a residence in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue for a burglar who took electronic items between 9 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

900 Howard
A burglar used a brick to break a window and enter a business establishment in the 900 block of Howard Street and steal electronics between 3:24 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

2200 Orrington
A phone and a wallet were taken from an unlocked 2015 Toyota in the 2200 block of Orrington Avenue between 8 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

600 Hull
Clothing and miscellaneous items were removed from an unlocked 2014 Dodge in the 600 block of Hull Terrace between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.

800 Oakton
An intruder broke a window to force entry to a 2020 Nissan in the 800 block of Oakton Street between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:43 p.m. Monday. Nothing appeared to be missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
1000 Chicago
Someone broke a window at a business in the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

GRAFFITI
Greenwood at Sherman
Graffiti was discovered spray-painted on the viaduct at Greenwood Street and Sherman Avenue at 9:17 a.m. Monday.

SHOTS HEARD
Dewey at Payne
Gunshots were reported at Dewey Avenue and Payne Street at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC
817 Davis
T. Arthur Hunt, 24, of 1900 Dempster St., was arrested at 817 Davis St. at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

1207 Greenwood
Skylar Marie Woodard, 21, of 1834 W. Birchwood Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1207 Greenwood St. at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:

November_-_03DRDownload

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *