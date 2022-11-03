An attempt to steal tires from a Hyundai on Pitner Avenue early Monday met with failure. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1300 Pitner

An attempt to steal tires from a 2007 Hyundai in the 1300 block of Pitner Avenue at about 2 a.m. Monday failed when the car’s owner, a 29-year-old woman, saw three suspects at her car and she yelled at them from her apartment. They fled in a silver vehicle with nothing to show for their efforts but a lug nut, police said.

500 Michigan

Someone stole a black 2000 Ford Explorer from the 500 block of Michigan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

1600 Darrow

A white 2019 Ford transit van was taken from a lot in the 1600 block of Darrow Avenue after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

3000 Payne

A thief used a key fob to steal a white 2017 Toyota Highlander from a driveway in the 3000 block of Payne Street between midnight and 9:20 a.m. Monday.

A key fob was used to steal a blue 2008 Volvo from a driveway in the 3000 block of Payne Street between midnight and 9:20 a.m. Monday.

400 Sherman

A package was taken from a residence in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

1500 Florence

A package was taken from a residence in the 1500 block of Florence Avenue between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

2400 Howard

Cleaning supplies were stolen from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

1100 Chicago

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY

2310 Main

Iesha M. Lomax, 34, of 8128 W. Dempster St., Niles, was arrested at 2310 Main St. at 1:46 p.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

2000 Maple

An unlocked door provided entry to a residence in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue for a burglar who took electronic items between 9 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

900 Howard

A burglar used a brick to break a window and enter a business establishment in the 900 block of Howard Street and steal electronics between 3:24 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

2200 Orrington

A phone and a wallet were taken from an unlocked 2015 Toyota in the 2200 block of Orrington Avenue between 8 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

600 Hull

Clothing and miscellaneous items were removed from an unlocked 2014 Dodge in the 600 block of Hull Terrace between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.

800 Oakton

An intruder broke a window to force entry to a 2020 Nissan in the 800 block of Oakton Street between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:43 p.m. Monday. Nothing appeared to be missing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1000 Chicago

Someone broke a window at a business in the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

GRAFFITI

Greenwood at Sherman

Graffiti was discovered spray-painted on the viaduct at Greenwood Street and Sherman Avenue at 9:17 a.m. Monday.

SHOTS HEARD

Dewey at Payne

Gunshots were reported at Dewey Avenue and Payne Street at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

817 Davis

T. Arthur Hunt, 24, of 1900 Dempster St., was arrested at 817 Davis St. at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

1207 Greenwood

Skylar Marie Woodard, 21, of 1834 W. Birchwood Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1207 Greenwood St. at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

