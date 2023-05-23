Evanston’s City Council continued its campaign to increase business regulation Monday night, giving final approval to two restrictive ordinances.

Both were sponsored by Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who appeared to signal interest in a future restriction by wearing to the Council meeting a sweatshirt from the “One Fair Wage” organization.

That group seeks to eliminate lower minimum wages for tipped workers and to enact a $25 minimum wage by the 250th anniversary of the issuance of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

The “Fair Workweek” ordinance, which imposes extensive worker scheduling restrictions, was amended Monday on motions of Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) to exclude landscaping services from the list of covered industries and to raise the minimum employee count that would trigger the rules from 15 to 100 for most remaining industries.

Mayor Daniel Biss said the initial ordinance Reid proposed “went way beyond what’s been done elsewhere” and the series of changes adopted as the council considered the measure “put the city back in line” with what’s been done in communities like Chicago, where a “Fair Workweek” ordinance has been in effect since 2020.

Here’s a chart showing how the industries covered by the ordinance have changed since it was proposed and how the list compares with Chicago’s ordinance. Industry covered Chicago Evanston (v.1) Evanston (v.2) Evanston (v.3) Evanston as adopted Childcare No Yes Yes No No Building services Yes No Yes Yes Yes Food service Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Healthcare Yes Yes No No No Hospitality Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Landscaping services No Yes Yes Yes No Manufacturing Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Nursing homes Yes Yes Yes No No Retail Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Warehouse services Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

The amended “Fair Workweek” measure was adopted on a 6-2 vote with Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) and Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) voting no.

Harris suggested it was unwise to impose a bunch of new taxes and regulations on businesses as the city was coming out of a pandemic.

Nieuwsma said the city is spending a lot of money on its “Evanston Thrives” program to try to revive business activity and that this is not the right time to impose new burdens on local businesses.

The bag ordinance bans the use of plastic single-use point-of-sale bags and non-compostable pre-checkout bags in all retail establishments.

It also requires that paper bags used must be recyclable with at least 40% post-consumer recycled content.

And it and imposes a 10-cent-per-bag tax on single-use point-of-sale bags at non-restaurant chain retail establishments over 10,000 square feet in size.

The new rules take effect Aug. 1.

The bag ordinance was approved 8-0. Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) was absent for both votes.

With Monday’s votes the City Council has adopted six measures over the last two years that increase business regulations, compared to three that would reduce them.

About two dozen more proposals to increase and three to reduce business regulations are still working their way through the city’s review process.

Here’s a listing of the business regulatory proposals and their status.