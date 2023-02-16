Three people were transported to Evanston hospital with injuries suffered early Thursday afternoon when they were hit by a tree that fell on Sheridan Road near Foster Street on the Northwestern University campus.

A fourth person was treated and released at the scene. One of the persons transported to the hospital was said to be in serious condition.

All the victims were pedestrians who’d been walking on the sidewalk when the tree fell.

Evanston Police report that Sheridan Road was reopened to traffic about 12:40 p.m.

High north to northeast winds gusting to 35 miles per hour during Thursday’s snow storm may have been a factor in the incident.