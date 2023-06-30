City Council’s decision to shrink the height of a new affordable housing development in Evanston has added 32% to the per-unit cost of the project.

In January a city committee approved $4 million in city support for what was then scheduled to be a $22 million project to create 44 housing units at a cost-per-unit of $500,159.

But fierce opposition from neighbors of the project at 1811-1815 Church St. led the Council to reduce the size of the development from five to four stories and the number of housing units from 44 to 33. A rendering of the rejected, five-story version of the HODC development.

And this week the Council approved $4 million in aid to what’s now a $21.8 million project — at a cost-per-unit of $659,808.

Beyond the city funds, most of the money for the project is coming from federal low income housing tax credits.

Richard Koenig, executive director of the non-profit developer of the project, the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation, says the minimal cost difference for the smaller project is largely the result of city requirements for commercial space and parking on the ground level of the building.

Neighbors opposed to the project had also complained that even the original version of the affordable housing development was going to cost more per unit than market-rate projects.

It turns out that the HODC project is not an anomaly in that regard.

Chicago Business reported this week that per-unit costs for nine new affordable housing developments in Chicago’s Invest South/West program averaged $653,000, “far more than the most expensive luxury apartment towers in Chicago.”

Downtown Chicago high-rises typically cost $450,000 to $500,000 per unit to build, the paper says.

The 44-unit version of the HODC development would have been at the high end of that market-rate cost range. The 33-unit version is prices just slightly above the average per-unit cost for the nine affordable projects in Chicago cited by Chicago Business.