910-0.

Those were the final numbers in the race for a two-year-term on the Evanston Township/District 202 Board of Education earlier this month.

Mirah Anti received all 910. Final results, including all the mail-in ballots which arrived in the two-week post-Election Day window, were released Tuesday by the Cook County Clerk’s office.

Of course, Anti was the only person running in her race, but because she was a write-in candidate, 909 other voters (we’re assuming here that Anti voted for herself) made the effort to write her name on the ballot, which seems to be a fairly impressive number.

After all, Anti would have been the victor if the count was 1-0.

Anti was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2021, and ran for the two years left on that term.

Because of a paperwork mix-up on the candidate’s end, she had to run as a write-in instead of having her name printed on the ballot.

However, she was a verified write in, and the only one at that. So any other names which may have been written would not have counted.

Final results were also released for all other suburban races, incorporating the last batch of mail-in votes.

There was a contested race for four-year terms on the District 202 board, but the final mail-in votes did not lead to any changes in the results from Election Day. The same was true for contested races on the Evanston/Skokie District 65 board and on Evanston’s City Council.