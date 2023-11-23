Evanston’s fire chief says he sees a lot of problems with Ald. Devon Reid’s plan to impose a fire service fee on non-profits like Northwestern University.

In a memo to council members, Chief Paul Polep says the department has had only 48 structure fire calls and 90 extrication rescue calls this year, through Nov. 15 — and the number of such calls to non-taxpaying property was minimal — so expected revenue from such a fee would be minimal as well.

He says most fire-related calls at Northwestern are for automatic fire alarms or false alarms and the city already imposes false alarm fees and Northwestern pays those promptly.

Ambulance runs are charged separately — with the city in the midst of raising its fee for those from $1,500 to $2,000 each — a charge that generally is paid by the insurance of the person transported to a hospital.

Polep suggests that instead of imposing a new fee, the city should work to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement with the university for fire services.

He says several other communities in the state — including Bloomington, Champaign, Charleston and DeKalb — have such agreements with universities in their communities.

Champaign, along with neighboring Urbana, reached an agreement with the University of Illinois in 1997 under which the university closed its own fire department and the cities took over responsibility for fire protection on the university campus in return for annual payments that started at nearly $1.2 million.

The University of Illinois reportedly has about 56,000 students on its Urbana-Champaign campus. That’s about five times as many students as are on Northwestern’s Evanston campus.

The City Council is scheduled Reid’s proposal at its meeting Monday night.