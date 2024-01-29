Fire destroyed a mix-use commercial building at Wesley Avenue and Greenleaf Street in Evanston overnight.

Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says the fire was first reported in the building at 1402 Greenleaf about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

First-arriving companies reached the scene in minutes, encountering smoke from the roofline.

Kull says that despite a well-coordinated, aggressive interior attack, fire operations quickly turned defensive as fire ravaged the structure., and conditions began to deteriorate rapidly.

With conditions deteriorating rapidly, the fire was upgraded to a third alarm, bringing in 11 fire departments to assist with fire operations and city coverage.

Seven fire lines and three master streams were used to contain the blaze and prevent fire from spreading to adjacent structures.

The fire was fire largely under control by 1 a.m. Monday.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.

Extensive smoke and fire damage resulted in the displacement of all occupants of the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Portions of Greenleaf Street, and Ashland, Wesley and Asbury Avenues are closed this morning to allow for the staging of fire apparatus.