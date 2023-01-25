Six residents were displaced late Tuesday afternoon when fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story apartment building at 2002 Emerson St. in Evanston.

Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says the first firefighters arriving on the scene about 4:50 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building.

Neighboring fire departments were called to assist.

Kull says fire crews managed to limit the fire to the unit were it broke out and extinguished the blaze in less than 30 minutes.

Extensive smoke and water damage forced displacement of all the building’s residents.

Most got out of the building on their own, but firefighters escorted one first-floor resident from the building.

Kull says two civilians received medical care, with one transported to a hospital for evaluation. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross provided emergency services and housing assistance for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.