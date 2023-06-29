Smoke inside a building forced residents and employees of a six-story building out into the smoky, Canadian-generated haze Wednesday night.

The small fire brought a big response, with multiple fire trucks and police cars on the scene at the Greenwood Care residential mental health facility, 1406 Chicago Ave.

The fire was quickly put out by Evanston firefighters. Everyone got out on their own, and there were no injuries. However, one pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It’s unclear if she was an employee or a resident.

Greenwood Care’s website says the building can serve 145 “chronically mentally ill individuals.”

No word yet on how many people, staffers and residents, were inside when the fire broke out.

Other details, such as how and where the fire started, have not yet been released.

A police officer told Evanston Now that the fire was not even hot enough to activate the sprinkler system.

Chicago Avenue was temporarily blocked between Lake and Greenwood.

Residents and workers were allowed back in at around 8:30 p.m.