A fire was reported about 8:30 Friday morning at 4 Suns Fresh Juice, at 1906 Main St.

Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says firefighters found darkened storefront windows and smoke visible from the roof line when they arrived

The alarm was quickly upgraded to bring in neighboring fire departments to assist.

Kull says firefighters successfully contained the fire to the room of origin and extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes. The cause is still under investigation at this time.

One employee was able to get out of the building fire companies arrived. There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.

A portion of Main Street was briefly closedto allow for the staging of fire vehicles but has since reopened.