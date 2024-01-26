Evanston fire crews were called to The Locker Room store at 1418 Central St. shortly before noon Friday.

It reportedly took about 20 minutes to put out the fire in the ground floor storefront at the base of a three story apartment building on Central Street at Jackson Avenue, just across from Ryan Field.

Several fire units from nearby communities were called in to assist in fighting the blaze.

Update 3 p.m.: Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says the heavy smoke and flames from the blaze and the apartments above the store created a substantial risk the fire would spread. Credit: EFD

She says investigators from neighboring communities have been called in to help determine the cause of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.