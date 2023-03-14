An early morning fire Tuesday displaced two residents from an apartment building at 208 Custer Ave. in Evanston.

Division Chief Kimberly Kull says the fire was reported about 4:30 a.m.

She says firefighters found smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment but managed to extinguish the fire in less than 15 minutes and kept it from spreading to other units in the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The American Red Cross provided services for the two displaced residents.