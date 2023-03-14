An early morning fire Tuesday displaced two residents from an apartment building at 208 Custer Ave. in Evanston.

Division Chief Kimberly Kull says the fire was reported about 4:30 a.m.

She says firefighters found smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment but managed to extinguish the fire in less than 15 minutes and kept it from spreading to other units in the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The American Red Cross provided services for the two displaced residents.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *