Evanston firefighters Thursday morning battled a fire on the third floor of an apartment building at 930 Judson Ave.

Crews from several surrounding communities, including including Glenview, Niles, Park Ridge, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka were called in to assist. Flames and smoke pour out after a firefighter cut a hole in the building’s roof. (EFD photo)

Thirteen residents of the apartment building were displaced by the fire. They were taking shelter at the nearby Lincoln Elementary School.

Roads in the area, including Main and Lee streets, were closed as a result of the fire.

Evanston police launched a drone at the fire to help give firefighters a better view of the scene.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 9:30 a.m., but crews were expected to remain on the scene for a while.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Update 12:30 p.m.: Fire Division Chief Kimberly Kull says the department received multiple reports of the fire about 8:30 a.m.

The first fire companies arriving at the scene found heavy fire on the third-floor, Kull says, and based on the potential for the fire to spread, second and third alarms were sounded within the first 12 minutes crews were on the scene.

Kull says the fire was brought under control within the first hour of the incident.

Residents were able to exit the building safely upon arrival of fire crews, and no civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

But during search and rescue efforts, two cats were found deceased within the unit where the fire broke out.

The 900 block of Judson Ave. will remain closed until fire vehicles are finished with their investigation.