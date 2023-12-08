Rom Brown said a prayer as he lit the candle.

Hebrew was not a problem. Brown, a senior soccer player at Northwestern University, is from Israel. Hebrew is his native language.

Brown’s younger brother is currently in the Israeli military, in the war with Hamas.

And two of Brown’s classmates from his school days, and one of his soccer teammates from a team at home, were all killed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Brown told Evanston Now that at first, he felt a bit uneasy at the Square, but the police presence reassured him.

Police officer visible to the left of Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein.

Other than the police officers, this first night of Hanukkah ceremony looked the same as those in years gone by.

But of course, it was different. Some public menorah lightings around the nation have been canceled, for fear of protests, or even violence.

But the Evanston event went off without a hitch.

Mayor Daniel Biss told the crowd of more than 100 people that with the crisis in the Middle East, “this is a time when many Jews feel alone.” Mayor Daniel Biss.

But noting that seven of nine Evanston city council members were at the square, along with the city manager, police chief, fire chief, and representatives of other faiths, Biss said that “I want to send the signal — we are not alone in this time of difficulty. There is both resiliency and thriving.”

Several attendees said they came specifically to demonstrate their pride.

Abby Gleichenhaus said she attended “to show support for the Jewish community. You can’t run away from fear, ” she added.

Jake and Lubi were on hand with their 8-year-old daughter Livia. It was “incredibly important” to be there, Jake added.

For Hanukkah, one candle is lit on the first night, two on the second night, and so on, until the final eighth night. (The candles are all lit using a separate candle, the “shamash,” or helper).

The eight nights commemorate the “Miracle of Hanukkah,” where, the story goes, there was only enough oil to burn in a lamp for one night, after Jewish freedom fighters under Judah Maccabee defeated the Syrian-Greeks more than 2,200 years ago, and went to re-dedicate the temple in Jerusalem.

But the story says, the oil burned for eight days.

Rabbi Mendy Weg, of Chabad Evanston (which sponsored the menorah lighting) urged the crowd to “all become menorahs.”

“We are not all the same,” he said, but like the branches and base of the menorah, “we are all connected,” and the lights from the candles symbolize “positivity and goodness.”

Brown, the soccer player, lit the small menorah. The larger electric one, ten feet tall, was also lit.

Rabbi Dov Hillel Klein noted that “antisemitism has risen beyond what anybody here could have imagined.”

But, he added, “more people are reaching out to each other than ever before as well.”

“A little light pushes away the darkness,” the rabbi noted.

The menorah and its candles, he said, “are the booster shot for joy.”