“Acupuncture happy hour” may seem like a contadiction in terms.

How happy can you really be with needles sticking out of various parts of your body?

Well, many of those who have experienced the Chinese pain-relief method, which goes back thousands of years, not only say that it can work, but it may also bring a sense of relaxation and … yes, even happiness.

So with that in mind, “acupuncture happy hour” is one of the new offerings at the second downtown location of TruFit Personal Training, in the 600 block of Davis Street.

Actually, the new location is just three doors down from the old one, but is larger, and, in keeping with the additional offerings, is called TruFit Wellness Studios.

Owner Izzy Libmann-McCauley said she considered looking for a single location to consolidate everything, but “we love our space, and we love downtown Evanston,” so when the chance came up to rent another nearby facility, she jumped at it.

The original location will still be a personal training studio, while the new one will have training, massage therapy, cooking classes, and, yes, acupuncture, among other activities with what Libmann-McCauley described as a “holistic” approach to wellness.

The fitness/training business was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many facilities losing clients or even closing, such as the large LA Fitness facility on Sherman Avenue.

But lately, the field seems to be recovering. There are about 20 fitness-related facilities in Evanston, from large gyms to smaller clubs.

Despite the competition, Libmann-McCauley says “I think there’s a place for everyone.”

And now, she has two of those places, which seems reason enough for a happy hour, with or without acupuncture.