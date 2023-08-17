Pat Fitzgerald is going back to football by going back to high school.

The veteran and legendary Northwestern head coach was fired last month in connection with a hazing scandal.

Loyola Academy announced on Thursday that Fitzgerald will serve as one of a number of parent volunteers for the Ramblers state championship football squad this season, helping new head coach Beau Desherow.

The first game is Aug. 26.

Specific duties were not disclosed, although school spokesperson Shelby Walchuk said in a statement that assistant coaches and parent volunteers “provide invaluable service … assisting with game day management, logistics, offering fresh insight, etc.”

Two of Fitzgerald’s sons attend the Wilmette school, long a national high school football power.

Another son is a Loyola graduate, and is currently a freshman on the Northwestern team, serving as a student assistant.

Walchuk said that “As required by Loyola Academy, the Archdiocese of Chicago, and the State of Illinois, coaches and volunteers must complete a number of trainings, background checks, and sign a code of conduct agreement.”

Northwestern, as well as Fitzgerald and other current and former university officials, have been named in more than a dozen lawsuits by former football players alleging they were subjected to physically and emotionally degrading hazing.

Fitzgerald has said he was not aware of the hazing, and his attorney has at least suggested a possible breach of contract lawsuit against NU.