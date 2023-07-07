Northwestern University today announced that football coach Pat Fitzgerald will serve a two week suspension without pay following an outside investigation into reports of hazing in the football program.

An a news release, the school said that while the investigation did not discover evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing, there had been opportunities for them to discover and report the hazing conduct.

The investigation, begun last December, was led by a former Illinois inspector general Maggie Hickey of ArentFox Schiff.

Hickey reportedly found evidence to corroborate claims made by an anonymous whistleblower regarding hazing activities and events.

The school says it plans to permanently suspend training camps in Kenosha, Wisconsin, monitor the football locker room and implement new anti-hazing reporting processes and education programs for football players, coaches and staff.

“Hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values at Northwestern,” President Michael Schill said in a statement. “Our athletics programs are held to the highest standards, and in this case, we failed to meet them. I expect that today’s actions will prevent this from ever happening again.”

Fitzgerald said he was not aware of the hazing reports, adding, “We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.”

The school said the details of Hickey’s report will remain confidential, but it did release an executive summary of the findings.