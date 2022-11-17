A developer has submitted preliminary plans to the city for a five-story apartment building with 51 dwelling units on Green Bay Road in Evanston.

The site spans three lots on Green Bay including the former Enterprise Rent-A-Car office at 2636 Green Bay and the former AKBIK furniture store at 2644 Green Bay. The properties, highlighted in blue, that are included in the development proposal. (CookViewer image)

The proposed project also included three lots at 2627 to 2635 Prairie Ave., where the developers plan to build three new four-story townhomes.

The properties have been acquired over a period of years by limited liability companies associated with Cameel Halim’s Wilmette Real Estate & Management for a total cost of just under $3.7 million.

Halim’s daughter, Nefrette, says plans are to make the apartments live-work units, but the project is still in the early planning stages with few details worked out.

The properties facing Green Bay Road are zoned C2 and are within the Central Street Corridor overlay district. The C2 district has a 45-foot height limit.

The properties facing Prairie Avenue are zoned R4, which has a 35-foot height limit.

Assuming the project moves forward, it is of a size that would require planned development approval from the city.

The planned development process permits a variety of site development allowances, including additional building height beyond the district-based limits set in the zoning code.